AP EAMCET 2020 application starts, read notification

Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2020: The Andhra Pradesh Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Friday released online the detailed notification of AP EAMCET 2020. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University will conduct AP EAMCET on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on the scheduled date.
According to AP EAMCET 2020 notification released by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), the Andhra EAMCET (Engineering , Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test) 2020 exams will be held from May 20 to 23, 2020 for Engineering and from May 23 to 24, 2020 for Agriculture and Medical.
AP EAMCET 2020 will be held in the forenoon session from 10:00 am to 01:00 pm and in the afteroon session from 03:00 pm to 06:00 pm.
The online application process for AP EAMCET 2020 has started from Friday i.e. Saturday 29, 2020. The last date to apply for AP EAMCET 2020 is March 29. However, a candidate can apply till April 19 by paying a late fee of Rs.10,000.
Candidates will be given an option to make correction, if any, in their online application between April 06 and April 09, 2020.
The AP EAMCET 2020 is a state level common entrance test (CET), conducted for selecting candidates for admissions to undergraduate Engineering, Agriculture and Medical courses in the government and private colleges located in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
The syllabus of the exam EAMCET 2020 is decided by Board of Intermediate Education. The question is asked to the students to test the knowledge and understanding of the intermediate subjects. The syllabus includes subjects like Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics.
The candidates who have applied for the examination will get the admit card of AP EAMCET 2020 from the official website. The hall ticket will be released on th April 16, 2020. It is compulsory to bring the admit card while attempting for examination papers. To get the print out of your admit card you need to fill up the detail of registration numbers and Candidate date of birth.
As per the available details, the question paper for the 03-hour test will consist of a total of 160 multiple choice questions (MCQs) of 1 mark each based on subjects Maths /Biology/Biotechnology, Physics and Chemistry. No negative marking will be done for wrong answers.
The EAMCET 2020, only in online and computer based mode, will be conducted in two languages, English and Telugu. But, at Hyderabad centre the students will have an option to select the Urdu language. The entrance exam will be held at 54 centers across 18 zones.
AP EACMET 2020 Application fee is Rs.800/-. The fees for SC and ST candidate is Rs.400/-. Candidates who want to appear for Engineering and AM both will have to pay a total fees of Rs.1600/-.
The candidates who will secure qualifying marks in the exam and candidates belonging to the SC/ST communities for whom qualifying marks have not been prescribed, shall be assigned ranking in the order of merit on the basis of combined score obtained by giving 75 per cent weightage to the marks secured in EAMCET 2020 and 25 per cent weightage to the marks secured in the relevant group subjects namely Mathematics or Biology, Physics, Chemistry of the qualifying examination.
