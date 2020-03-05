logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » India

Petrol bomb thrown at mosque, Coimbatore tense

Investigation is underway in connection with both the incidents, news agency PTI said quoting police officials

Thursday March 5, 2020 7:43 PM, ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Coimbatore mosque attacked

[Image for representation only]

Chennai: A large number of policemen were deployed in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore for additional security after two mosques were attacked by some unidentified assailants on Wednesday night, police said.

While a bottle filled with petrol was hurled at a mosque in Ganapati locality, there were reports of stones being thrown at another place of worship in Kovaipudur.

Investigation is underway in connection with both the incidents, news agency PTI said quoting police officials.

The attacks are seen as a retaliatory action for the assault of Hindu Munnani official Anand on Wednesday night while he was returning home after participating in a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act rally.

The Hindu Munnani official is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Coimbatore, 500 km from here.

A shut down protest has been called on Friday in Coimbatore by Hindu Munnani to protest against the attack on Anand.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu Towheed Jamaat in a release said some people who did not believe in peace had hurled the petrol bomb on the mosque. The outfit urged the state government to take steps to prevent such attacks on Muslims and their property.

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.

Top Stories

US Taliban Peace Deal

Afghan Accord: Watchful Joy

Also Read

Taliban, US sign deal to end 18-year long war in Afghanistan

Logo