Petrol bomb thrown at mosque, Coimbatore tense

Chennai: A large number of policemen were deployed in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore for additional security after two mosques were attacked by some unidentified assailants on Wednesday night, police said.
While a bottle filled with petrol was hurled at a mosque in Ganapati locality, there were reports of stones being thrown at another place of worship in Kovaipudur.
Investigation is underway in connection with both the incidents, news agency PTI said quoting police officials.
The attacks are seen as a retaliatory action for the assault of Hindu Munnani official Anand on Wednesday night while he was returning home after participating in a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act rally.
The Hindu Munnani official is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Coimbatore, 500 km from here.
A shut down protest has been called on Friday in Coimbatore by Hindu Munnani to protest against the attack on Anand.
On the other hand, Tamil Nadu Towheed Jamaat in a release said some people who did not believe in peace had hurled the petrol bomb on the mosque. The outfit urged the state government to take steps to prevent such attacks on Muslims and their property.
