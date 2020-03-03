Class 12th board: Teen kidnaps 3-yr-old cousin to escape exam

Morena: A teenager kidnapped and dumped his three-year-old cousin in a field in Tudila village in the Morena district on Monday night so that he could escape appearing in the Class 12 board examination on Tuesday.
Police, the accused, identified as Ranbir (18), abducted his three-year-old cousin while he was asleep, tied him to a rope and dumped him in a field at some distance.
Superintendent of Police, Morena, Asit Yadav said the handwriting in the note was incoherent and there was a direction saying that Ranbir should not appear in his exams beginning on Tuesday.
The child's mother noticed that her child had gone missing at around 3 p.m.. Police swung into action and a team from the Jaura police station reached the village. A handwritten note recovered from the spot said Ranbir should be sent to locate the child at a specific point.
Ranbir was questioned hard and he blurted out the truth. He took the police to the spot where he had left the child. The child has been recovered safely and Ranbir was booked for kidnapping.
"Ranbir confessed having kidnapped the child and tied him with a rope and abandoned him to escape the examination by being asked to search for the kid," said Yadav.
