PG Medical Counselling 2020 Schedule released

PG Medical Counselling 2020 Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released on its official website mcc.nic.in PG Medical Counselling 2020 Schedule for admission in MS, MD, Diplomand and MDS seats.
Along with Post Graduate Medical Admission 2020 dates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has also released Roundwise Counselling Scheme, Frequently Asked Questions and their answers and counselling fee and mode of payment.
According to the PG Dental and Medical Counselling schedule, Online Registration for Round 1 will start on March 12, 2020. The last date of registration for PG Medical Counselling Round 1 is March 22, 2020 upto 11:55 pm.
"The facility to pay counselling fee will be available till 22nd March 2020 upto 12:00 noon as per server time", the MCC said.
"Choice Filling and Locking for PG Medical Round 1 Counselling will start on March 16 and end on March 22, 2020 upto 11:55 pm", the MCC said.
"The processing of Seat Allotment for Round 1 will be done between March 23 and 24, 2020. PG Medical 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment result will be declared on March 25, 2020.
"Candidates who are alloted seats in Round 1 of PG Medical Counselling will be required to report between March 26 to April 03, 2020", the MCC said.
New Registration start date: March 12, 2020
Last date of Round 1 registration: March 22, 2020
PG Medical 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment result: March 25, 2020
Reporting for Round 1 counselling: March 26 to April 03, 2020
Registration for PG Medical Counselling 2020 Round 2: April 07, 2020
NEET PG 2020 result and Merit List with Rank was declared on January 30, 2020. The Individual score of candidates was released on February 03, 2020. The mark sheet- cum-result certificate for NEET-PG 2020 for All India 50% Quota (AIQ) was also declared on www.nbe.edu.in.
Candidates willing to participate in PG Medical Counselling 2020 can visit MCC official website mcc.nic.in for Cousellinf Scheme and other information.
