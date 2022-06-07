Maharashtra 12th HSC Result 2022 on mahresult.nic.in Wednesday

Maharashtra 12th HSC Result 2022 Date: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has confirmed to declare on Wednesday June 08, 2022 the result of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC 12th) exam held in the month of March/April this year.
“The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 12th, 2022 batch on Wednesday June 08 at 01:00 pm”, the Board officially confirmed in a notification issued today.
Students should note that the Maharashtra 12th result will be declared at 01:00 pm. However a delay of few minutes here and there is possible.
Once declared Maharashtra HSC 12th result of Science, Commerce and Arts, all three streams, will be available on official website mahresult.nic.in, and a number of other websites.
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had conducted 12th HSC theory exams this year from March 04 to April 07, 2022.
Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had earlier said that 12th result will be declared in the ongoing week whereas Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result will be announced about 10-15 days later.
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education normally declares the 12th result in the last week of May and SSC results in the first week of June. The board exam results since 2020 are however being delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Maharashtra board had recorded overall pass percentage of 99.63 in 2021 HSC board exam that was cancelled due to Covid 19 and result was prepared on internal assessment.
In 2020, the Maharashtra board had recorded 90.66 overall pass percentage. On the other hand in 2019, the Maharashtra state had recorded a pass percentage of 85.88% - a drop by around 03% as compared to 2018 when the 12th HSC Pass Percentage was 88.41%.
Students should also note that The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declares of all nine Divisional Boards located in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri on the same day.
