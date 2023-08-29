Unacademy Educator's Old Video Resurfaces As Govt Cuts LPG Price

Mumbai: An old video of Avadh Ojha, an Unacademy Educator, has resurfaced on Internet hours after Narendra Modi government in New Delhi cut LPG cylinder price by Rs. 200/-.
In the viral video, Ojha is seen "predicting" in front of his students that as elections near the prices of gas cylinder, petrol, diesel etc will come down. And, the government did exactly the same.
A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder currently costs a whopping Rs 1,103 in New Delhi currently. It will cost Rs 903 from Wednesday after the "poll time revision" in the price.
The revised price will still be beyond the capacity of poors many of whom have already stopped using gas stoves because of sky-rocketing price of LPG cylinders.
The government however has termed it a gift on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. On the other hand, the opposition parties have slammed the government on rising prices and inflation, saying, "nine years of loot will not wash away by 200 rupees cut".
Social media users in their own style digged up an old video of Avadh Ojha wherein he said:
"As 2024 elections are coming, you will see govt reducing prices of LPG cylinder, petrol, diesel etc by December.”
"Loot the people for four and half years, and then in the last six months, give some concession."
“This is how government makes people fool”, he is seen in the video.
He is Awadh Ojha, Unacademy educator.He teaches world history at Unacademy.Last month he said “as 2024 elections are coming, you will see govt reducing prices of LPG cylinder and Fuel in coming months”Today govt has reduced LPG Cylinder by ₹200.He further said “this is… pic.twitter.com/e1XBZ8bhHm— Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) August 29, 2023
Besides Unacademy, Awadh Ojha is teaching in many coaching institutions including ABC Academy of Civil Service, Chanakya IAS Academy, and Barthkur IAS Academy. He is also running his own IAS coaching center namely IQRA IAS.
The video has so far been viewed close to 300,000 times, liked by over 7,000 users and reposted by more than 2,100 users till the filing of this report.
Interestingly, Awadh Ojha's old video resurfaced on social media weeks after Karan Sangwan, was sacked by the EdTech firm merely for asking his students to elect literate and educated leaders when they go to vote.
