Florida, Carolinas on high alert as Hurricane Idalia strengthens

Cedar Key (Florida): Hurricane Idalia strengthened Tuesday as it crawled toward Florida's Gulf Coast, forcing mass evacuations in low-lying areas expected to be swamped and the authorities to declare emergency.
The powerful storm is now forecast to be a dangerous category 4 hurricane when it makes landfall Wednesday.
Idalia was generating maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour (177 kph) by late Tuesday night - at the upper end of Category 2 - and its force will ratchet higher before it slams ashore, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) projected.
By that time the storm was forecast to reach "an extremely dangerous Category 4 intensity" - with maximum sustained winds of at least 130 mph (209 kph) - on the five-step Saffir-Simpson wind scale, the NHC reported.
Governors of Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina are leading preparations. Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp stressed the importance of being prepared, ensuring state assets are poised for emergency response.
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell revealed $3.4 billion remains in FEMA's emergency fund, prioritising Idalia and other imminent weather events.
Resources have been positioned in Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas as weather experts have voiced concerns about the hurricane's path, especially regarding storm surge.
FEMA's urban search and rescue teams are on standby, supported by the Army Corps of Engineers for power generation missions.
Weather forecasters said certain areas might experience 10 to 15 feet of storm surge.
This is frightening sight of Hurricane Idalia from Space which has been just upgraded to Category 4 storm!Brace yourself florida, Cat 4 incoming!#HurricaneIdalia #Florida pic.twitter.com/Vfyr79dlG5— Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) August 30, 2023
Governor DeSantis of Florida advised citizens to find safe structures for shelter and ride out the storm.
In South Carolina and North Carolina, Governors Henry McMaster and Roy Cooper also are on their marks and declared emergency as heavy rainfall is feared to cause flooding, particularly in the southeast.
Governor McMaster said that he would ensure the resources are available in case of flooding. Governor Cooper urged North Carolinians to prepare in advance and stock up on supplies.
Officials suggested citizens activate emergency alerts, download weather apps, create plans, gather supplies, and remain aware of evacuation zones. Motorists are being warned against flooded roads and advised to turn back if facing flooding.
