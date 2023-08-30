Maharashtra 12th HSC 2024 Time Table Published

Maharashtra Class 12 HSC 2024 Time Table: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released on its official website mahahsscboard.in the Time Table (Date sheet) of the Maharashtra HSC (also known as Class XII and Class 12th) 2024 exams.
The Maharashtra State Board has published on its official website provisional time table and asked students to submit if any change is needed. The final time table is published after analysing the grievances of the students.
According to the Time Table released on the MSBSHSE official website the HSC Class 12 or Class XIIth 2024 Arts, Science and Commerce stream exams (Vocational as well as General) will begin on Februray 21 and end on March 19, 2024.
According to the Maharashtra 12th Time Table, the first paper to be held on Februray 21, 2024 will be of English language and the last paper to be held on March 19, 2024 will be of Sociology paper. All papers will start at 11:00 am in the morning and 03:00 pm in second half.
The all-important Mathematics and Statistics will be held on Saturday March 02, 2024.
Physics (S) along with Logic(A/S/C) will be held on Tuesday February 27, Chemistry paper will be held on Thursday February 29 and Biology paper along with History and Indian Music will be conducted on Wednesday March 06, 2024.
The Maharashtra board has released HSC Feb / March 2024 General and Bifocal and HSC Feb / March 2024 Vocational time tables separately.
The students who wish to access the Maharashtra HSC 2024 time table in PDF can do so by directly jumping to the official website time table page by clicking here:
The MSBSHE has also released Maharashtra SSC Time Table 2024 according to which the Maharashtra board 2024 SSC exams will be conducted between March 01 to 22, 2024.
The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examinations in the state are conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) during the months of February and March through its nine Divisional Boards, which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is an autonomous body constituted under the provisions of the Maharashtra Act No. 41 of 1965. The office of the board at present is in Pune.
