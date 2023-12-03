02 Muslim MLAs in 230-Member Madhya Pradesh Assembly

Bhopal: The 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly will have only 02 Muslim MLAs - a glance at the Election Commission of India list of the candidates who won the 2023 state elections, released Sunday showed.
The population of Muslims in Madhya Pradesh is around 7 per cent. Accordingly, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly should have at least 16 Muslim MLAs based on the population of the community in the state.
The latest Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh were held for the 230 seats in single phase on November 17, 2023.
The counting of votes was done today i.e. Sunday December 03, 2023. All the results were announced by the Election Commission of India today itself.
According to the final results of the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections declared by the Poll Panel Sunday, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won a total of 163 seats.
Ironically, none of the 163 winners from the BJP side is a Muslim – though Prime Minister Modi after the declaration of the result once again repeated his pet phrase “Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikaas”.
The ruling Congress won a total of 66 seats. Among them 02 are Muslims.
The Muslim MLAs in Madhya Pradesh are Arif Masood who won from the Bhopal Madhya seat and Atif Arif Aqueel who won from Bhopal Uttar seat.
Arif Masood is the sitting MLA from the Bhopal Madhya seat. On the other hand, Atif is son of former minister and MLS Arif Aqueel.
The number of Muslim MLAs who won the 2023 MP election is same as their tally was in 2018.
With just 2 Muslim MLAs - both sitting on the Opposition benches, Madhya Pradesh adds along with Rajasthan to the list of the states in India which will not have any Muslim elected member on the treasury side.
