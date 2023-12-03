05 Muslim MLAs in 200-Member Rajasthan Assembly

Jaipur: The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will have only 06 Muslim MLAs - a glance at the Election Commission of India list of the candidates who won the 2023 state elections, released Sunday showed.
The population of Muslims in Rajasthan is about 10 per cent. Accordingly, the Rajasthan Assembly should have at least 20 Muslim MLAs based on the population of the community in the state.
The latest Assembly elections in Rajasthan were held for 199 of the total 200 seats in single phase on November 25, 2023. The election in the Karanpur constituency of the state was cancelled following the death of the Congress candidate, Gurmeet Singh Koonar.
The counting of votes was done today i.e. Sunday December 03, 2023. All the results were announced by the Election Commission of India today itself.
According to the final results of the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Elections declared by the Poll Panel Sunday, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won a total of 115 seats.
Ironically, none of the 115 winners from the BJP side is a Muslim – though Prime Minister Modi after the declaration of the result once again repeated his pet phrase “Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikaas”.
The ruling Congress won a total of 69 seats. Among them 05 are Muslims.
The Congress had fielded 15 Muslims. However, 10 of them lost the elections, mostly against the BJP candidates.
1. Rafeek Khan of Congress (Adarsh Nagar)
2. Hakam Ali Khan (Fatehpur)
3. Amin Kagzi (Kishan Pole Jaipur City)
4. Zakir Hussain Gesawat (Makrana)
5. Zubair Khan (Ramgarh)
6.Yoonus Kkhan (Deedwana)
All the winning Muslim MLAs are from the Congress party except Yoonus Khan who won as an Independent.
1. Rafique Mandelia (Churu)
2. Danish Abrar (Sawai Madhopur)
3. Er Shahzad Khan (Soorsagar)
4. Mukhtyar Ahmad (Independent) and Zahida Khan of Congress (Kaman)
5. Naimuddin Guddu (Ladpura)
6. Wajib Ali (Nagar)
7. Naseem Akhtar Insaf (Pushkar)
8. Shale Mohmmad (Pokaran)
9. Amin Fateh Khan (Sheo)
10. Imran Khan (Tijara)
The number of Muslims MLAs in the Rajasthan Assembly is 2 less than 8 in 2018.
With 6 Muslim MLAs all sitting on Opposition benches, Rajasthan adds to another state in India which will not have any elected member on the treasury benches.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.