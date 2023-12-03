Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of votes for the 2023 Assembly Election in Chhattisgarh Assembly Election (Chhattisgarh Vidhansabha Chunav 2023) is set to start today i.e. Sunday December 03, 2023 at 08:00 AM, the Election Commission of India said.
The process will start with counting of the Postal Ballots. After the postal votes, counting of votes registered in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will start.
The Election Commission officials have made elaborate arrangements for smooth and transparent counting. Additional deployment of security personnel has also been made by the state police department on all places where counting of votes will take place.
Polling for the all the 90 seats of the Chhattisgarh Assembly, also called as Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha, was held in Two Phases.
While polling for 20 seats in the first phase of Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha Chunav was held on Nov 5, 2023, polling for the remaining 70 seats in the Second Phase was held on Nov 17, 2023.
The state’s overall polling percentage was a record 76.31% in the 2023 state assembly polls, down from 76.45% in 2018.
There were a total of 223 candidates in the fray for 20 seats that went to poll in first phase. 5304 voting booths were set up by the election commission for this phase.
A total of 958 candidates, including 827 men, 130 women, and 01 transgender, were in the fray for the 70 constituencies spanning 22 districts of Chhattisgarh having a total of 1,63,14,479 registered voters in the second phase.
Overall, in the state, 29 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) and 10 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs).
The ruling Congress and the opposition BJP are contesting on all 90 seats.
Other parties in the fray are Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 44 seats, Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) 62 seats, and Hamar Raj Party 33 seats.
Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Gondvana Gantantra Party are running in alliance, fielding 43 and 26 candidates, respectively.
Congress is ruling in Chhattisgarh after it removed the BJP from power which ruled the state from 2003 to 2018 for 15 long years.
