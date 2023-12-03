Kishan Pole (Rajasthan) Poll Result 2023 Live: Amin Kagzi of Cong wins

Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Amin Kagzi of the Congress Party has won the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Election from Kishan Pole seat in Jaipur City, the Election Commission of India announced Sunday Dec 3.
Amin Kagzi, sitting MLA from Kishan Pole, Jaipur City and Chairman of Rajasthan Haj Committee, defeated his nearest rival Chandra Manohar Batwara of the BJP by 07,056 votes to retain the seat, the Election Commission said.
Another Muslims who won the Rajasthan elections are Rafeek Khan and Hakam Ali Khan.
Overall, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) looks set for a huge victory in Rajasthan where counting of votes for the 2023 state election is still underway.
Acccording to the trends at 03:45 pm, the BJP is leading in as many as 116 seats whereas the ruling Congress is ahead on 68 seats and others are ahead on 15 seats.
09:00 AM: The BJP looks set to dislodge the Congress from power in Rajasthan where counting of votes to elect new assembly started today morning.
Acccording to the trends at 09:00 am, the BJP is leading in as many as 104 seats whereas the ruling Congress is ahead on 80 seats and others are ahead on 15 seats.
03:00 AM Counting of votes for the 2023 Assembly Election in Rajasthan (Rajasthan Vidhansabha Chunav 2023) is set to start today i.e. Sunday December 03, 2023 at 08:00 AM, the Election Commission of India said.
The process will start with counting of the Postal Ballots. After the postal votes, counting of votes registered in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will start.
The Election Commission officials have made elaborate arrangements for smooth and transparent counting. Additional deployment of security personnel has also been made by the state police department on all places where counting of votes will take place.
Polling for 119 of the total 120 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly, also called as Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha, was held in Single Phase on November 25, 2023.
Polling was held in Rajasthan in 199 out of the total 200 constituencies as the elections in the Karanpur constituency were postponed following the demise of the Congress candidate, Gurmeet Singh Koonar.
The state’s overall polling percentage was a record 74.96% in the 2023 state assembly polls, up from 74.06% in 2018.
A total of 1,875 candidates, including 183 females, of different parties including Congress, BJP and others are contesting the elections in Rajasthan that saw a fierce campaigning.
Congress and BJP both have fielded candidates on all the 119 seats of Assembly in Rajasthan.
The straight fight in Rajasthan is between the ruling Congress and the BJP, though other parties including AIMIM and BSP too are also in fray.
Key candidates to watch are Congress candidate and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from Sardarpura and his former deputy, Sachin Pilot, from Tonk assembly seats.
Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi has been fielded from his Nathdwara assembly seat, while the party's state unit president, Govind Singh Dotasra, will contest from the Lachhmangarh seat.
Rajasthan's Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Employment Ashok Chandna from Hindoli, Social Justice and Empowerment Jail minister Tikaram Jully from Alwar Rural, and Women and Child Welfare and Child Empowerment minister Mamta Bhupesh from Sikar.
Rajasthan's Water Resources Minister Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya is contesting from Bagidora.
Among the Muslim candidates in Rajasthan are Danish Abrar who is contesting from Sawai Madhopur Assembly Constituency of Rajasthan, Zahida Khan from Kaman seat, Shehzad Khan (Shahjad Khan) from Soorsagar, Naimuddin Guddu from Ladpura, Saleh Mohammad from Pokaran, Rafiq Mandelia from Churu, Imran Khan from Tijara, Jakir Hussian Gesawat (Zakir Hussain) from Makrana, Ameen Khan form Sheo, Wajib Ali from Nagar, Hakam Ali from Fatehpur, Amin Kagzi from Kishan Pole, Rafeeq Khan from Adarsh Nagar, Zuber Khan from Ramgarh, and Naseem Akhtar Insaf from Pushkar.
Key candidates from the BJP side are Narendra Kumar (MP) from Manadwa, Rajyavardhan Rathod (MP) from Jhotwara, Diya Kumari (MP) from Vidhyadhar Nagar, Baba Balaknath (MP) from Tijara, Kirodi Lal Meena (MP) from Sawai Madhopur, Bhagirath Choudhary (MP) from Kishangarh, Devji Patel (MP) from Sanchore and BJP's Chief Minister contender Vasundhara Raje who is fighting the election from Jhalarapatan seat of Rajasthan.
In 2018 elections, Congress came to power in Rajasthan winning a total of 101 seats against 73 won by the BJP. Others won 19 seats whereas Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) finished with just 06 seats.
