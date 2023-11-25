2023 State Polls: Rajasthan Votes to Elect New Assembly

Jaipur: Polling to elect the 200-member new Assembly in Rajasthan which began at 07:00 AM Saturday November 25, 2023 is underway amidst high security, and huge enthusiasm among the voters, especially the first-timers.
Polling for the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Election was originally scheduled on Nov 23. It was however delayed by two days and is being held today across 51,890 polling stations in the assembly constituencies.
The Election Commission of India postponed the polling in Rajasthan because of large scale wedding and social engagement on Nov 23.
Also, polling is being held in Rajasthan in 199 out of 200 constituencies as the elections in the Karanpur constituency were postponed following the demise of the Congress candidate, Gurmeet Singh Koonar.
A total of 1,875 candidates, including 183 females, of different parties including Congress, BJP and others are contesting the elections in Rajasthan that saw a fierce campaigning.
Rajasthan has a total of 5,26,90,146 registered voters. Of these, over 2.73 crore are men and 2.51 crore are women, according to Election Commission of India data.
As many as 1,70,99,334 voters fall in the 18-30 age group, which includes 22,61,008 new voters in the 18-19 age category, as per the ECI data.
The straight fight in Rajasthan is between the ruling Congress and the BJP, though other parties too are also in fray.
In 2018 elections, Congress came to power in Rajasthan winning a total of 101 seats against 73 won by the BJP. Others won 19 seats whereas Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) finished with just 06 seats.
The elections in five states started with voting in Mizoram and Chhattisgarh first phase on Nov 7. Polling for second phase of state election in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh was held on Nov 17.
Telangana is the last state to go to the polls where voting will take place on Nov 30.
Counting of votes and declaration of results will be on December 03, 2023.
