Integrating GPT-4 Turbo, Deep Search and More - How Microsoft is Celebrating One Year of Copilot

San Francisco: Tech giant Microsoft Tuesday December 05, 2023 announced integrating a number of new features in its Copilot as the AI innovation unveiled about a year ago completes one year of successful run.
Among the new features that will be integrated into Copilot are GPT-4 Turbo, New DALL-E 3 Model, Inline Compose with rewrite menu, Multi-Modal with Search Grounding, Code Interpreter, Deep Search and many more, Yusuf Medhi, EVP and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft wrote in a blog post.
“As we set our sights on 2024, we’re committed to bringing more innovation and advanced capabilities to Copilot to provide you with the leading way to benefit from AI”, Yusuf wrote listing the new features that will soon be integrated with Copilot along with their brief descriptions.
The move comes two weeks after Microsoft brought together AI powered Bing Chat - earlier separately launched for Microsoft 365, Microsoft Edge and Windows, all of this under one brand named Microsoft Copilot.
Microsoft Copilot was earlier exclusively available for Windows 11. The tech giant however not only made it available to Windows 10 users but also announced its general availability.
"Soon, Copilot will be able to generate responses using OpenAI's latest model, GPT-4 Turbo, enabling you to tackle more complex and longer tasks. This model is currently being tested with select users and will be widely integrated into Copilot in the coming weeks," Microsoft said in a blogpost on Tuesday.
With an updated DALL-E 3 model, users can use Copilot to create images that are even higher quality and more accurate to the prompt.
With Copilot, the tech giant said Microsoft Edge users can easily write from most websites. Users just need to select the text they want to change and ask Copilot to rewrite it for them.
The feature will be available to all Edge users soon.
Microsoft will also be combining the power of GPT-4 with vision with Bing image search and web search data to deliver better image understanding for your queries.
Moreover, the company mentioned that it is creating a new capability that will let users perform complex tasks.
"We are developing a new capability that will enable you to perform complex tasks such as more accurate calculations, coding, data analysis, visualisation, math and more. We are gathering feedback on these capabilities from a select set of users and plan to make it widely available soon," Microsoft said.
