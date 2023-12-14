Tibbe Nabawi Conference: Honey powerful healer, also for diabetic foot

Mansoora (Malegaon): Honey – a natural antibiotic and antiseptic, is a powerful healer which can be used for successful treatment of various diseases including diabetes, blood pressure, obesity, insomnia, cancer and others, experts said at Tibb e Nabawi conference held at MTC Mansoora in Malegaon.
“Honey as medicine is ancient. Allah has in Holy Quran described in much detail how bees stroll from one tree to another, eat flowers and fruits, and thus extract their characteristics to produce what we know is honey”, Sheikh Fayez bin Mohammad said addressing the two-day conference on scientific exploration of Tibb e Nabavi organised by Moahmmadia Tibbia College, Mansoora, Malegaon.
“Honey as medicine is ancient. Allah has in Holy Quran described in much detail how bees stroll from one tree to another, eat flowers and fruits, and thus extract their characteristics to produce what we know is honey”, Sheikh Fayez bin Mohammad said addressing the two-day conference on scientific exploration of Tibb e Nabavi organised by Moahmmadia Tibbia College, Mansoora, Malegaon.
Sheikh Fayez is associated with Muslim World League International Commission on Scientific Signs in Quran and Sunnah Makkah, Saud Arabia. Besides other related work, the commission conducts research and study on the medicinal benefits of honey and how it can be used as a healer for various ailments. Allah, The Almighty, in Holy Quran says:
“There are various types of honey and the best among them all is the one collected from the Babul tree”, he said.
“Provided Babul honey is available in its pure form, it can be effectively used for the treatment of various ailments including diabetes, blood pressure, obesity, insomnia, cancer and others”, he said.
“Babool honey is the tastiest, its smell is the best and its calorie count is more than 60”, he said.
“Another characteristic of babool honey is … there is no harm or negative effect even if it is consumed in excess”, Sheikh Fayez said.
“Provided Babul honey is available in its pure form, it can be effectively used for the treatment of various ailments including diabetes, blood pressure, obesity, insomnia, cancer and others”, he said.
“Babool honey is the tastiest, its smell is the best and its calorie count is more than 60”, he said.
“Another characteristic of babool honey is … there is no harm or negative effect even if it is consumed in excess”, Sheikh Fayez said.
Dr Ahmed Gaffar Fawzi Hegazi of National Research Centre, Egypt and a member of Muslim World League International Commission on Scientific Signs in Quran and Sunnah Makkah, Saud Arabia explained in details how babool honey (Acacia)can be used in ointment form to treat diabetic foot.
Dr Ahmed Fawzi in his presentation shared the complete protocol of treatment step by step with the audience attending the Tibbe Nabawi Conference held at Mansoora in Malegaon Monday.
The Theme of the Conference (i-CSEUTN) is 'Scientific Exploration of Medical Guidelines and Teaching of Prophet Mohammad (SAW)'.
Others who spoke at the conference included Dr Raziul Islam who dwelled in depth how Tibbe Nabawi laid the foundation for future research in healthcare.
Giving examples, Dr Razi ul Islam also highlighted the contribution of Muslim women in the medical field.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.