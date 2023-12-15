ASUS unpacks AI-ready ExpertBook B5 powered by Intel Ultra Core CPU

[Image provided by ASUS.]
Taipei (Taiwan): ASUS Thursday December 14, 2023 unpacked ExpertBook B5 (B5404 and B5604), an AI-ready ultralight laptop which is powered by Intel's latest Core Ultra processors and discrete NVIDIA graphics card.
Also on Thursday, ASUS unveiled ExpertBook B3 series, a newly-updated laptop series that’s smartly crafted for business success, powered by innovation, designed to boost productivity, thoughtfully engineered to elevate security and privacy — and available with flexible configurations to meet diverse needs.
Intel launched its AI ready Core Ultra processors only on Thursday. Intel's AI enabled CPU represents the company's largest architectural shift in 40 years and launches the AI PC generation with innovation on all fronts: CPU compute, graphics, power, battery life and profound new AI features.
Available in 14-inch and 16-inch screen size, ExpertBook B5 AI marvel comes with a taller 16:10 display for deeper immersion and optional touchscreen functionality.
"With AI-powered features like an intelligent camera and noise cancelation plus and seamless WiFi 7 and 4G LTE connectivity, ExpertBook B5 ensures that everyday business is smarter, faster and smoother", ASUS said while luanching the latest laptop.
"Security is also paramount, with biometric login, SSD with RAID 0/1 support and an optional smart card reader for enterprise-grade protection. From top to bottom, inside and out, ExpertBook B5 is expertly crafted for effective, enjoyable work — making it the perfect on-the-go companion for mobile professionals to multitask confidently", the tech giant said.
Combined with the AI-powered Intel CPU, ASUS ExpertBook B5 also has NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 discrete graphics - fast, mid-range gaming graphics card for laptops.
"Powered by the up to latest Intel Core Ultra processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 discrete graphics, it provides high-performance capabilities for running resource-intensive software and handling visual workloads", ASUS said.
The new ASUS laptop also integrates both an AI-powered camera and noise cancelation to enhance the overall user experience, ensuring uninterrupted meetings and optimized audiovisuals.
ExpertBook B3 lineup features a cutting-edge up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and up to NVIDIA RTX 2050 or Intel Arc graphics, and a vibrant screen with a tall 16:10 aspect ratio.
ASUS B3 also is also packed with connectivity, has SSDs with RAID 0/1 support, a secure TPM 2.0 chip, dual SO-DIMM memory modules for easier IT upgrades, and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability - all in a design that embraces an eco-conscious outlook and embodies accountability and sustainability, the hardware gaint said.
ASUS's latest B3 models also benefit from a comprehensive set of ports for versatile peripheral connections and easy data transfers. This includes up to WiFi 7 connectivity, and a built-in smart card reader for use as a secondary ID check and enhanced security.
"There’s also the latest Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port, which supports 40 Gbps data transfer speeds, 4K display output, an Ethernet socket, plus fast-charging support", ASUS said.
The optional touchscreen B3 models are also compatible with ASUS Pen 2.0, and other MPP 2.0-compatible input devices, for versatile productivity, the company said.
