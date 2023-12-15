Israeli military website hacked, posted with Palestine solidarity message

Occupied Jerusalem: Cyber warriors, who claimed to be from Jordan, hacked the official website of the "Israeli Defense Force" website and replaced the original contents with messages expressing solidarity with Gaza and the Palestinians living there.
The Hackers, who signed off as “Anonymous Jo”, attacked the Israeli army official website Wednesday evening, removed the homepage contents and posted the message in support of the Palestinians, according to multiple media reports including local Israelis.
"This is nothing but a response to your dirty actions and barbarism and the killing of our vulnerable people in Gaza," the message said, according to The Jerusalem Post.
''Your arrogance and oppression against our people in Gaza will bring you nothing but fear, death and war - be it in the air, on the ground, or in cyberspace," the message said.
“This is only the beginning, and from here we tell you that we will only accept the liberation of our land, Palestine, from the river to the sea,” the message added.
The message posted on the hacked IDF website ended reiterating support for the Palestinians and their cause.
“From your brothers in Jordan to our people in Gaza and Palestine. We are with you heartily and practically, and your ideal is our ideal", the hackers wrote.
The hacking of the Israeli army website was the latest in a series of cyberattacks against the Israeli regime since its aggression against the civilians in Gaza began on October 07, 2023.
In November last week, a group identifying itself as “Cyber Toufan” claimed to have hacked Israeli government websites, dumping huge troves of data on its Telegram account, which it claimed were the names of Israeli army and reserve soldiers, according to the Middle East Eye.
