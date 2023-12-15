Maersk suspends Red Sea passage of its vessels fearing Houthi attacks

Copenhagen (Denmark): Maersk, one of the world’s largest shipping companies, has suspended passage of its vessels through a key Red Sea strait fearing attacks by Yemeni Houthi militants on merchant ships.
Houthi militants, who also go by the name "Ansarullah", have vowed to target all Israeli bound vessels till the Zionists stop bombing of Gaza.
The Houthi militants had on November 20, 2023 seized Galaxy Leader, a ship partly owned by an Israeli businessman which was on its way to India from Turkey.
They later targeted a number of Israel bound ships and vessels, including at least two owned by Maersk, in the past two weeks.
Late in the night Thursday, the Houthi militants had claimed attacking the MAERSK GIBRALTAR ship that was making its way towards Israel with a drone strike.
Video footage shared on social media sites also showed at least one Maersk vessel in flames and surrounded by smoke.
However, Maersk denied any of its ships were hit by the Houthi militia. Yet the shipping company has suspended its vessels' passage through the Red Sea.
"The recent attacks on commercial vessels in the area are alarming and pose a significant threat to the safety and security of seafarers," Maersk said in a statement sent to the BBC.
"Following the near-miss incident involving Maersk Gibraltar yesterday and yet another attack on a container vessel today, we have instructed all Maersk vessels in the area bound to pass through the Bab al-Mandab Strait to pause their journey until further notice," it added.
Maersk is a Danish shipping and logistics company founded in 1904 by Arnold Peter Moller and Peter Maersk Moller. Maersk's business activities include shipping, port operation, supply chain management and warehousing.
Meanwhile, Hapag-Lloyd, a leading shipping company based in Germany, is also considering to pause sailing through the Red Sea.
Hapag-Lloyd, which has also been targeted by the Houthi militants, however said no decision on suspension has been made yet.
