MCC NEET UG 2023 Counselling Begins, Register Here

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has started through its official website mcc.nic.in from today i.e. Thursday July 20, 2023 Online Registration for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1.
Online Registration for MCC NEET UG 2023 Round 1 has started on July 20 whereas Choice Filling will start on July 22, 2023, as per Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) notification released earlier.
Candidates willing to participate in MCC NEET UG Counselling 2023 schould note that last date for Online Registration is July 25, 2023.
Candidates should also note that Choice Filling for MCC NEET UG 2023 Round 1 will start on July 22 and end on July 26, 2023.
"The last date of registration is July 25, 2023 up to 11 am server time, and the last date for choice filling and locking is July 26, 2023 up to 11:55 pm server time", MCC said.
"Payment facility will be available up to 08:00 PM on July 25, 2023 as per Server Time", the Medical Council Committee MCC said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mcc.nic.in.
2. Click on 'New Registration Round 1' in the Online Services section of the Home Page.
3. Follow the instruction to proceed and complete online registration.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India will conduct the counselling for 15% All India Quota seats as it was done earlier. Candidates may visit website www.mcc.nic.in for further information regarding cut off marks, mop up round counselling details etc.
According to the schedule announced by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), processing of 1st Round seat allotments will be done from July 27 and 28, 2023.
"Results of MCC NEET UG 2023 Round 1 will be released on July 29, 2023", MCC said.
Students will be required to report at their Medical/Dental colleges within seven days from July 31 to August 04, 2023.
• Online Registration start date: July 20, 2023.
• Last date to apply: July 25, 2023
• Choice Filling/Locking: July 22 to 26, 2023.
• MCC NEET UG Round 1 Seat allotment Result: July 31, 2023.
• Round 1 Reporting and Admission Confirmation: July 31 to August 04, 2023.
• MCC NEET UG Round 2 start date: August 07, 2023.
• MCC NEET UG 2021 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result date: August 19, 2023.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India will conduct the counselling for 15% All India Quota seats as it was done earlier. Candidates may visit website www.mcc.nic.in for further information regarding cut off marks, etc.
There will be 4 rounds of counselling - 3 regular rounds and last stray vacancy round (earlier known as Mop up round).
A detailed process with suitable graphics are available on the website for the candidates who have passed National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2023 and are now seeking admission in first year MBBS, BDS and Para Medical courses.
The Medical Committee had earlier launched new website for NEET UG 2023 counselling which is more user friendly.
