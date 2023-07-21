Rahul Gandhi Plea on Defamation Case: Next hearing in SC on Aug 4

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India Friday issued notice to Gujarat government and complainant Purnesh Modi while hearing a petition filed by Rahul Gandhi seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case.
The complainant Purnesh Modi had filed a caveat in the apex court requesting it to hear him before passing any order on Rahul Gandhi’s petition.
Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as Member of Parliament following his conviction in “Modi Surname Defamation Case” by a Surat court.
The former Congress President was also asked to vacate his official bungalow following his disqualification as MP.
Rahul Gandhi had earlier challenged his conviction in the Gujarat High Court. He moved to SC after the High Court rejected his appeal.
Senior Advocate A Manu Singhvi requested the court to hear the matter on July 31, 2023.
The Bench led by Justice BR Gavai however listed the case for further hearing on August 4 following the request by Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani who said he needed more time to reply to the SC notice.
Rahul’s conviction was related to his speech in a public rally where he said:
"How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname”.
The remark was interpreted as an attempt to draw an implicit connection between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi.
Purnesh Modi in his complaint alleged that the Congress leader by his purported remarks his insulted and defamed whole “Modi community”.
