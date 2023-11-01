Microsoft Teams renamed as Chat in Windows 11 ver 23H2

San Francisco: Tech Major Microsoft has renamed Teams as Chat in Windows 11 version 23H2 that started rolling out Tuesday for users across the globe.
"Chat is now Microsoft Teams (free) and is pinned by default to the taskbar," VP of programme management for Windows servicing and delivery, John Cable, said in a blog post on Tuesday.
"When you click to launch Microsoft Teams, you will discover a mini communications experience that makes it possible to chat, call, meet, and create a space for community groups to come together, organise and share ideas in just a click or two," he added.
The Windows 11 2023 update also brings some improvements to app management. System components in Windows 11 now have a "system" label and are segregated into a new section in settings.
The Microsoft Store, Game Bar, Phone Link, and Tips apps are all included, and it appears that Microsoft is getting ready to let Windows 11 customers remove these system components at some time.
"This update continues the annual Windows 11 feature update cadence, with new feature updates released in the second half of the calendar year. This new version resets the 24 months of support for Home and Pro editions and 36 months of support for Enterprise and Education editions," Microsoft said.
Windows 11 Version 23H2 is now available through Windows Server Update Services (including ConfigurationManager), Windows Update for Business, and the Volume Licensing Service Center (VLSC).
"We recommend that commercial organizations begin targeted deployments to validate that their apps, devices and infrastructure work as expected with the new release", Microsoft said.
Moreover, the tech giant noted that the select features and enhancements initially shipped disabled by default in version 22H2 will ship on by default in version 23H2, including Copilot in Windows.
The company had made available Microsoft Teams (free) on Android and iOS devices in September. The same has now been renamed as Chat and is directly available on the Windows Taskbar.
