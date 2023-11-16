Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC, 12th Plus Two board exams 2024 Time Table released

Tamil Nadu Board Exams 2024: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai has released the time table and exam schedule of the Class 11 Higher Secondary First Year (Plus 1), Class 12 Higher Secondary Second Year (Plus 2 or HSE +2), and Class 10 SSLC exams to be held in March 2024.
According to the 2024 TN board exam released Wednesday, Class 12 or Plus Two (+2) examinations will be held from March 1 to 22, 2024.
On the other hand, Class 10 SSLC exams in Tamil Nadu will be held from March 26 to April 8, 2024.
The Directorate of Government Examinations further said that TN Class 12th HSE +2 result 2024 will be tentatively declared on May 06, 2024.
It also said that students appearing in TN 10th SSLC 2024 exams can expect their result on May 10, 2024.
The Directorate also confirmed the date of Class 11 Plus 1 exam saying it will be conducted from March 4 to 25, 2024.
“The result of TN Class 11 HSE +1 will be declared on May 14, 2024”, it said.
Students will be given 10 minutes in the beginning to read question papers and 05 more minutes to check their details.
“The exam will begin at 10:15 am and end on 01:15 pm, giving the students full three hours to write”, the directorate of exams said.
The Directorate of Examination Chennai also released the Practical Exam Dates of the three important board exams.
It said Practical Exams for 12th HSE +2 will be held in Tamil Nadu from February 12 to 17, 2024, Practical Exams for 11th HSE +1 will be held in Tamil Nadu from February 19 to 24, 2024, and Practical Exams for 10th SSLC exam will be held in Tamil Nadu from February 23 to 29, 2024.
Candidates who have registered for the 2024 board exams in Tamil Nadu can download the time table and date sheet from the official website.
Last year, the Tamil Nadu School education department had conducted the Class 10 board examination from April 6 to April 20, 2023. TN 10th result in 2023 was declared on May 19 when the state had registered a pass percentage of 91.39.
On the other hand, TN 12th exam in 2023 was held from March 13 to April 3, 2023 and result was announced on May 08, 2023.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.