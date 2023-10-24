Are Palestinian children worthless: Qatar Emir asks world leaders on Gaza deaths

Doha: Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of Qatar, Tuesday October 24, 2023 slammed the “hypocrisy” and “double standard” of the world over the huge number of children’s death due to the relentless bombing by the Israeli troops in Gaza.
"Are Palestinian children worthless? Are they faceless? Nameless?" he asked the world leaders.
“We can not accept (this) double standards and acting as if Palestinian children’s lives do not count”, Sheikh Tamim said in his annual speech to open the Qatar’s Advisory Shura Council.
At the same time he also warned against what he called “green light given to Israel for unconditional killings".
"We say enough is enough. It is not permissible for Israel to be given an unconditional green light and unrestricted permission to kill", he said.
He also said that the fighting between Israel and Hamas was a dangerous escalation that threatened the region and the world.
"What is happening is very dangerous, including trampling on all religious and worldly values, customs, and laws", he said.
The Qatar ruler reiterated that Israel’s escalating violence in Palestine is concerning, and it goes against all international laws, religious and social morals.
"We call for an end to this war that has crossed all borders, to spare bloodshed, and to spare civilians from the consequences of military confrontation", he said.
A vigil will take place Tuesday outside Parliament in London “to mourn the almost 2,000 children killed in Gaza”.
The event, organised by the group Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP), will also see demand for an immediate ceasefire in the war that has seen more than 5,000 people killed in Gaza since October 7.
“Attendees will write the name of a child on the palm of their hand. Each one is the name of a Palestinian child killed in Israel’s ongoing bombardment of Gaza,” MAP said in a statement.
“Children in Gaza had started to write their own names on their hands, terrified that if they were killed in the bombing, their bodies would not be identified or buried with their loved ones.”
More than 5,100 people have been so far killed in Gaza in the Israeli bombing on Gaza Strip that started after Hamas launched Operation al Aqsa Flood on October 07, 2023, killing over 1,400 people and taking 220 others as hostages, according to local officials.
[With inputs from Al Jazeera and agencies]
