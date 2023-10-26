Jumptuit Genesis J2T AI for GCC checks supply chain, economic instability amid political crisis

New York: Jumptuit on Thursday October 26, 2023 activated AI powered Genesis J2T-1 for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries which it said will protect critical global Supply Chains and Economic Development from Political Risk.
Jumptuit Genesis J2T-1 was launched on September 27, 2023 after five years of research. The same has now been made available to GCC countries.
Jumptuit's Genesis J2T AI discovers the cross-sector elements and coactions that constitute the genesis of global events, and continuously generates adaptive scenario forecasting.
“Genesis J2T is based on Jumptuit's Event Genesis Intelligence (EGI) that identifies the time and place of future events and generates adaptive scenario forecasting, based on continuous analyses of Real-Time-Cross-Spectrum-Data (RTCSD) captured via Jumptuit's Global Data Nets (GDNs)”, the company said.
"Regional conflicts have quickly expanded into geostrategic crises, escalating global risk, directly impacting global economic development, supply chains and markets," said Donald Leka, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jumptuit, Inc.
"To address the accelerating global political and economic instability, Genesis J2T provides dynamic probability and threshold analysis of risk and proactive risk mitigation”, he added.
Jumptuit's Genesis J2T presents a new dynamic cross-sector index for identifying coalescing elements across sectors of the economy, political system and other components of society, and external geopolitical, regional and environmental factors to forecast events.
“The index measures the respective degree of each element and the collective value of the array of cross-sector elements to forecast the probability of an event”, the company said.
Genesis J2T-1 availability for GCC countries coincided with the 7th Future Investment Initiative (FII7) Forum currently underway in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
GCC countries comprise of seven Gulf States including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
