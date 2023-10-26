Shootings at multiple locations in Lewiston; 22 dead, over 50 injured

Lewiston (Maine): At least 22 people were killed and over 50 others were injured in shootings at multiple locations the city of Lewiston, Maine Wednesday evening, local officials reported, with police saying that the gunman was still at large.
Lewiston Police has named Robert Card, 40, as a person of interest in connection with the shootings at Schemengees Bar and Sparetime Recreation, NBC News reported.
The Police said a "manhunt" is underway for the person allegedly connected to shootings.
The Police had earlier posted a photo of the shooter on Facebook carrying what appeared to be a semi-automatic style weapon inside the bowling alley, according to AFP.
Law enforcement "are investigating two active shooter events," the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department wrote on Facebook.
Police and rescuers reportedly arrived at the Sparetime Recreation bowling alley at approximately 7:15 pm local time in response to an active shooter, and thereafter received reports of another shooting at the Schemengees Bar & Grille, according to the Sun Journal local newspaper.
The Central Maine Medical Center said it was reacting to a "mass casualty, mass shooter event" and was coordinating with other hospitals in the area to treat the injured.
Alert has also been sounded in the City of Auburn, which is adjacent to Lewiston. There is an active shooter in Lewiston and people there should remain inside, officials asked the local residents.
The two cities — Auburn, with a population of around 26,000, and Lewiston, around 36,000 — are separated by a river.
