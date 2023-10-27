Maharashtra CET 2024 Dates Out: MHT CET from April 16, MCA CET on March 30

Maharashtra CET 2024 Date and Time: The Maharashtra CET Cell has announced dates of different entrances exams (CETs) that will be conducted in the year 2024 for admission in Engineering, Medical, Pharmacy, Computer Application, Law, Hotel Management, Architecture, B.Ed, MBA and BPEd.
According to the schedule released by the Maharashtra CET Cell, MHT CET 2024 (PCM and PCB) will be held in Online Mode from April 16 to May 02, 2024.
There will not be any exam on May 01, 2024 which is a gazetted holiday on account of Maharashtra Day.
This is the tentative date and schedule. Final date and schedule along with separate time table for MHT CET 2024 PCM and MHT CET 204 PCB will be released soon, the CET Cell said.
Maharashtra CET Cell further said that MAH MCA CET 2024 will be held on March 30, 2024 in Online Mode.
The CET Cell has also released exam dates of other CETs. According to which MAH MBA/MMS CET 2024 will be held on March 23 and 24, 2024, MAH B HMCT CET 2024 and MAH B Planning CET 2024 on April 13, whereas MAH M Arch CET 2024 and MAH M HMCT CET 2024 on April 07,2024.
The CET Cell has also released the CET schedule of M.Ed CET, B, M.P.Ed. CET, B.P.Ed. CET and others.
Detailed schedule regarding registration and online application form submission of all these entrance exams will be notified later on.
