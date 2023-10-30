ICSI CSEET November 2023 Admit Card Released – Download Now

ICSI CSEET November 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released on its official website icsi.edu the Admit Card or Hall Ticket of the candidates who have registered for the November 2023 CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET).
The CSEET 2023 will be conducted on Saturday, 4th November 2023 through Remote Proctored mode. It means that all registered candidates will be able to appear in the entrance test sitting at their home or office provided they have computer connected with Internet and headset.
“The CSEET November 2023 admit card is available for download from 27th October 2023 onwards by entering your CSEET Registration Number (i.e. Unique ID) and Date of Birth”, ICSI said in a notification.
“The CSEET November 2023 admit card is available for download from 27th October 2023 onwards by entering your CSEET Registration Number (i.e. Unique ID) and Date of Birth”, ICSI said in a notification.
The ICSI has advised candidates to use Google Chrome or Internet Explorer 8.0 and above for downloading and printing the CSEET Admit Card.
1. Click here to go to the official website: https://tinyurl.com/yqxqo3cx
2.
Enter Application Number and Date of Birth
3. Click on Log in button
4. Click on the given link to download the admit card
1. Click here to go to the official website: https://tinyurl.com/yqxqo3cx
2.
Enter Application Number and Date of Birth
3. Click on Log in button
4. Click on the given link to download the admit card
Candidates should note that the batch timings, User Id and Password for the CSEET to be conducted on 4th November 2023 shall be communicated by E-Mail and SMS to the candidates separately.
“Candidates are requested to appear in the test using credentials sent at their registered Email Id’s and through SMS”, the ICSI said.
“Candidates need to login 30 minutes prior to the Test start time”, the ICSI added.
“Candidates are requested to appear in the test using credentials sent at their registered Email Id’s and through SMS”, the ICSI said.
“Candidates need to login 30 minutes prior to the Test start time”, the ICSI added.
Candidates must ensure to download their Admit Cards along with the instructions to candidates for the same from Institute’s website. Please read the instructions carefully, before appearing in the test.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.