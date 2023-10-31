CBSE 2024 10th, 12th from Feb 15, Check Date Sheet Here

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) is releasing soon the date sheet and time table of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams scheduled to be held in February/March 2024.
The CBSE had earlier said the Class Xth and XIIth boards exams 2024 will commence from February 15, 2024.
The two important board exams will continue for 55 days before tentatively ending on April 10, 2024, the CBSE had earlier said.
The Central board has however not yet released the detailed and subject wise time table and date sheet of Classes 10th and 12th.
As hundreds of thousands of students in India and abroad wait for the 10th and 12th date sheet, multiple media reports said the CBSE will release the schedule of the 2024 board exam by October end or at the maximum in the first week of November, 2023.
Accordingly, students who have registered for the CBSE 10th and 12th boards exams can expect the 2024 board exam date sheet and time table in the next few days.
Once released, the CBSE 2024 Date Sheet will be available for download on cbseacademic.nic.in and also cbse.gov.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier released Sample Question Paper (SQP) of different subjects for the students who will appear in the 2024 board exams conducted for Classes 10th and 12th.
Candidates while waiting for the date sheet and exam schedule in the meantime can refer to the sample papers available on the CBSE website for reference.
The CBSE Class 10 exams in 2023 were conducted from February 15 to March 21, 2023. CBSE Class 10 result was declared on May 04, 2023.
On the other hand, the CBSE Class 12 exams in 2023 were conducted from February 15 to April 05, 2023. CBSE Class 12 result was also declared on May 12, 2023.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.