AYUSH AACCC NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration Starts Today

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1: AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has started through its official website aaccc.gov.in from Friday September 01, 2023 Online Registration for AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1.
Online registration will start today. But, Choice Filling and Locking by the registered candidates will start on Saturday September 02, 2023.
AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) operates under the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH). It conducts counselling for admission in BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and other courses under AYUSH Ministry.
1. Click here to go to the official website: aaccc.gov.in.
2. Click on 'Online Registration' on the Home Page.
3. Follow the instruction to proceed and complete online registration.
Candidates seeking admission in First Year AYUSH Courses that include BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and other courses, should note that the last date of registration for Round 1 is September 04, 2023 till 02:00 PM, the last date to pay fee is September till 04:00 PM, and the last date of choice filling and locking is September 04 till 11:55 PM.
According to the schedule announced by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC), processing of 1st Round seat allotment will be done on September 05 and 06. Allotment Result of AYUSH NEET UG 2021 counselling Round 1 will be released on September 07, 2023.
Students will be required to report at the allotted college within six days between September 08 to 13, 2023.
Registration for Round 2 AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling will start on September 20, as per the schedule released by the AACCC on its official website.
Admission Counselling for AYUSH BHMS, BAMS, BUMS and BSMS courses is done in online mode by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC). The AACCC had earlier released the Seat Matrix for admission in first year.
Candidates who are not allotted a seat in first, second and third rounds should note that Online Choice Filling for MOP up (Stray Vacancy) Round will start on October 30, 2023. The result of Mop Up or Stray Vacancy Round will be declared on November 04, 2023.
