Google brings Search Labs featuring "Search Generative Experience" to India

San Francisco: Tech giant Google Thursday August 31, 2023 introduced Search Generative Experience, or SGE for short for users in India that will show text or visual results in local language Hindi.
Google had in May this year introduced Search Labs, a new way to access early experiments in Search, including generative AI capabilities (Search Generative Experience, or SGE for short). The same is launched for users in India Thursday.
"Today, we’re excited to announce that we’re rolling out SGE as an experiment in Search Labs in India in English and Hindi", the software major wrote in a blog post", Google said in blog post.
The generative AI capabilities in Search will help users better understand topics faster, uncover new viewpoints and insights and get things done more easily, Google said.
The short videos and images on the Search result page will be based on a conversational pattern, covering some of the aspects of the topic to give users the complete picture.
Citing examples, Google said if a user asks a question generative AI will help him or her to break down the topic faster, and will also give an overview of key information to consider, with links to dig deeper - such as covering a follow-up question.
"Context will be carried over from question-to-question, to help you more naturally continue your exploration. You’ll also find helpful jumping-off points to web content and a range of perspectives that you can dig into", Google said.
Google Search will also allow users to switch from an English result to Hindi by tapping the language toggle button. It will also read out the results with the help of text-to-speech feature (present as Listen button).
"We have also introduced features that are unique to SGE in India: switch from an English result to Hindi by tapping the language toggle button, listen to the response with Text-To-Speech by tapping the ‘Listen’ button, and — rolling out soon — you’ll be able to tap the microphone icon in conversational mode to ask follow-up questions instead of typing them", the company said.
Google also said a microphone icon will be added soon in conversational mode to allow users to ask follow-up questions instead of typing them.
The feature was so far available only in the United States. After its rollout in India and Japan, Google said users will have the choice to opt in for it.
