NEET Super Specialty 2023 Deferred Due to G20 Summit

NEET SS 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has postponed NEET Super Specialty 2023 (NEET SS 2023) exams due to G20 Summit.
NEET SS – the Entrance Exam conducted for different Super Specialty medical courses including DM, MCh and DrNB was scheduled to be held on September 09 and 10, 2023.
The important medical entrance exam however has been deferred because of the restrictions imposed by the government in view of G20 Summit.
“In wake of the 18th G20 Summit scheduled to be held on 9th and 10th September 2023 in India and consequent travel restrictions which shall now be in place in Delhi from 8th September 2023 to 10th September 2023, the conduct of NEET-SS 2023, which was announced to be held on 9th and 10th September 2023 across the country, has been deferred”, the NBEMS said in a notification dated August 31, 2023.
The Exam Board has not disclosed the new date and schedule of the entrance test.
“The revised schedule for conduct of NEET-SS 2023 across the country shall be notified on NBEMS website shortly”, the board said.
G20 Summit is like a kitty-party with member states hosting the annual event in rotation. In 2022, Malaysia had hosted the summit. G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union.
NEET-SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses as per as per Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.
The Government of India established the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) in 1975 with the objective of improving the quality of the Medical Education by establishing high and uniform standards of postgraduate examinations in modern medicine on an All India Basis and utilizing existing healthcare infrastructure for capacity building.
The prime objectives of NBEMS is to elevate the standards of post graduate medical education in modern medicine and conducting examinations of high standard on an all India basis.
