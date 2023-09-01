US, Allies Major Source of Instability: Russia

Moscow: In a no holds barred attack on the United States and its Western allies, Russia on Friday called them "major source of instability" in the world, and warned their could be new confrontations in the coming days.
"Western nations are a major source of instability. They want to literally rule the world, to impose their unipolar world order to continue extracting tribute from humanity", Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
Addressing the students at MGIMO, the Moscow State Institute for International Relations, a leading Russian university from where the Foreign Ministry recruits many of its employees, Lavrov briefed the audience on the current state of world affairs and what the students in attendance can expect working in the Russian diplomatic corps.
"The US and its allies will cause more trouble in the future as they cling to a unipolar world that allows them to exploit other nations", he said, according to Russia Today.
"Current Western foreign policy “is aimed at slowing down the march of history” and will “result in new confrontations, new difficulties for the international community,” the Russian Foreign Minister said.
It will be “up to diplomats to untangle those situations", he said.
"Many other nations, including Russia, are opposing that and seek a more just multipolar world order, the transition to which is inevitable sooner or later", Lavrov said.
Western nations are “creating obstacles” to that, but as they do so they undermine their own power, he argued.
Amid talks of "de-dollarization", Lavrov said Russia does not intend to "ruin" US dollar.
“It’s not that we want to ruin the dollar. The US is no longer making sure that it can serve the role that used to be suitable for everyone,” he said.
"Washington’s use of financial sanctions makes the dollar unreliable as a world reserve currency, so naturally many are moving away from it", the minister said.
Lavrov's assertion about US dollar comes days after Russian President Vladimir Putin while addressing BRICS Summit 2023 in South Africa said days of US dollar’s trade in world trade are numbered and switching to the national currencies of respective countries will be a reality soon.
