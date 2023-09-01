Mo Salah not for sale: Liverpool rejects Al-Ittihad £150m offer

Mumbai: Liverpool Football Club has failed Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad FC in its attempt to grab Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah.
Liverpool ranks 4th in Premier League, the top tier of English football. On the other hand, Al Ittihad is among the oldest football clubs in Saudi Arabia. Founded in 1927, the club has spent its entire history in the top flight of football in Saudi Arabia, currently known as the Saudi Pro League.
According to BBC, Al Ittihad was bidding for Mo Salah, the 31-year-old forward, in excess of £100m, with add-ons taking it up to £150m.
Liverpool has however turned down the offer.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said last week that the Egypt international was "100% committed" to the Anfield cause, and on Friday he reiterated the club's stance that the player was not for sale, BBC reported.
"The position remains the same. Absolutely no doubt about that. That's how it is. Nothing else to say," said Klopp.
Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool from Italian side Roma in 2017. He renewed its association with the top football club last summer signing a new three-year contract.
Saudi Football Clubs are now contesting with each other to bring to Kingdom star footballers. The race began with Al Nasr FC signing Portuguese football legend Christiano Ronaldo in a surprise deal January this year.
This was followed by French professional footballer Karim Mostafa Benzema signing with Al Ittihad FC in June 2023 and Brazilian professional footballer Neymar agreeing to play for Al Hilal.
Not far behind them is Argentine professional footballer Lionel Messi has been signed as the Tourism Ambassador of Saudi Arabia. There were speculations that he will move to the Kingdom after his contract with PSG ends. Messi however decided to play for Inter Miami CF.
Meanwhile, there are reports, though unconfirmed, that the Saudis will soon be back with an offer of £175m
