57mn views and counting: Why images of Egypt vs Spain Olympics 2024 match are viral

More than Beach Volleyball match at Paris Olympics between Egypt and Spain, it is the attire and dress that the women members of two teams were wearing are making the headlines

Sunday August 4, 2024 10:34 PM , ummid.com News Network

Paris: Women beach volleyball teams representing Egypt and Spain played their last round of pool play Olympics 2024 Thursday August 01, 2024. Spain won the match defeating Egypt in straight sets.

However, more than the Beach Volleyball match at Paris Olympics between Egypt and Spain, it is the attire and dress that the women members of the two teams were wearing are making the headlines.

The contrasting images of Egyptian team members wearing Abayas - long black-sleeved shirts, and black ankle-length leggings and Spanish team members sporting bikinis, have sparked a wild debate on social media.

A particular image shared by a social media user who identifies her as ‘ayeejuju’ on social media platform has been viewed by more than 57 million users across the world.

More than 9,000 users who commented on her post while 474,000 liked the post and about 23,000 re-tweeted it, as we write this story.

the Egyptian women's beach volleyball team vs Spain at the Paris Olympics pic.twitter.com/V5pVtZMp8D — juju (@ayeejuju) August 3, 2024

The same image shared by @OlympicsContext with caption, "This is the beauty of different cultures and mindsets. Sports brings it all together", has received over 35,000 views, 260 likes and 22 re-tweets.

One other social media users sharing the images wrote, "2 teams, 1 game, and the vast chasm of cultural inheritance (sic)."

Commenting on the viral images, some social media users that compared two cultures - one Islamic and the other Western.

Another Olympic game which is making news is Olympics Equestrian. This is for millionaire Nayel Nassar. Nassar is son-in-law of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and a professional equestrian as well, he is representing Egypt at Olympics 2024 .

Paris Olympics inaugurated on July 26 and to run till August 11, 2024 had a bad start when the French high speed rail network was sabotaged hours before the opening ceremony.

Then followed a huge wave of outrage after the opening ceremony because of the allegations that some shows were blasphemies and insulting to Christians.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.