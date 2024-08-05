CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Declared, Check Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Monday declared on its official website cbseresults.nic.in the results of the 2024 compartment exams held for the Class 10 students

Monday August 5, 2024 6:37 PM , ummid.com News Network

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Monday declared on its official website cbseresults.nic.in the results of the 2024 compartment exams held for the Class 10 students.

The CBSE had conducted the Class 10th exams from February 15 to March 13, 2024.

To check the 10th Compartment exam result, candidates can visit the CBSE official website "cbseresults.nic.in" and click on the given link.

The board had declared the result of the 10th regular exans on May 13, 2024 when it registered an overall pass percentage of 93.60.

A total of 132,337 Class 10 students were placed in the compartment category.

Why compartment exam was held?

The board had conducted the compartment or improvement exams, also called as CBSE supplementary exams, for Class 10th students from July 15 to 22, 2024.

The CBSE supplementary exams were conducted for the students who were failed in one or more subjects, or for those who wanted to improve their results.

The CBSE had declared the 12th Compartment exam result on August 02, 2024. The pass percentage in 12th Compartment exam was 29.78%.

This is breaking news. More details to follow soon.

[The featured image showing students checking their board exam result used here is generated by AI.]

This is breaking news. More details to follow soon.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.