MCHOSE unpacks affordable mechanical keyboards

China based peripheral giant, MCHOSE, has brought back in the PC market affordable mechanical keyboards, with this making its debut in the international market

Hong Kong: China based peripheral giant, MCHOSE, has brought back in the PC market affordable mechanical keyboards, with this making its debut in the international market.

With the launch of desktops, mechanical keyboards were part and partial. However, the mechanical keyboards were soon dominated by membrane keyboards due to their prices.

Mechanical vs membrane keyboards

Mechanical keyboards use individual mechanical switches beneath each key, providing a more tactile and responsive typing experience.

On the other hand, membrane keyboards use a rubber or silicone membrane beneath the keys, resulting in a quieter but often less tactile typing feel.

Moreover, membrane keyboards are good for gaming, but they may not provide the same level of responsiveness and tactile feedback as mechanical keyboards.

Furthermore, mechanical keyboards are durable and have longer life as compared to their membrane versions.

Desktop users who missed the mechanical keyboards because of their price now have a chance to use it once again.

Costing at an introductory price of around $59, GX87 was launched by MCHOSE in the international market on August 06, 2024. The peripheral giant believes GX87 is set to change the mechanical keyboard market landscape.

“As the world's first mass-produced full aluminum quick disassembly TKL (Tenkeyless) custom mechanical keyboard, the GX87 is poised to drive a revolutionary shift in the pricing of the high-end mechanical keyboard market”, the company known in China for its premium, high-performance products, unique style, and competitive pricing, said. “The introductory pricing of the GX87 sets a remarkably competitive stance against other brands, truly reflecting a sincere approach to enthusiasts worldwide”, MCHOSE said.

GX87 Design and Feature

The GX87 design incorporates extensive suggestions from MCHOSE's dedicated fans. One of the standout features is its quick-release function, allowing users to dismantle the top frame without screws in seconds.

This innovative feature, combined with a full CNC aluminum body with 180 mesh surfacing, hot-swappable switches, and advanced QMK/VIA support for extensive customization, makes the MCHOSE GX87 ideal for tech enthusiasts.

MCHOSE GX87 comes in three versions: Lite, Max, and Ultra, catering to diverse user needs.

The key distinctions among the versions lie in the switches, structures, and surface treatment processes, resulting in varying price points.

"This variety enables users to select the configuration that aligns best with their preferences", the company said.

