Image showing Bangladeshi man disrespecting Indian Flag is AI generated

Friday December 13, 2024 2:46 PM , Fact Check by BOOM

Some social media users in India are wildly sharing an image showing a Bangladeshi Muslim man disrespecting the Indian flag, this after a fact check analysis however is found to be AI generated and not real.

Claim

The viral photo shows a man wearing Muslim skull cap and holding the Bangladeshi flag in his hand while standing on the Indian National flag, and shared as real.

The image is accompanied by comments that are derogatory to India's neighbour.

Fact Check

However, after a detailed fact check analysis, BOOM found the photo to be fake.

BOOM used AI detection tools that confirmed the image is artificially generated and does not show a real incident.

Using the AI detection tools, BOOM examined the picture closely and identified anomalies with the human anatomy often seen in AI-generated photos.

The viral image was also analysed using Hive Moderation and TrueMedia, an AI detection tool designed for journalists, that concluded with 99% confidence that the image is AI generated and deepfake content.

Misinformation, and fake news, images and videos regarding Bangladesh and India are wildly shared on different social media platforms ever since Sheikh Hasina government was toppled in August 2024 .

Incidentally, the fake and AI generated image showing Bangladeshi Muslim man disrespecting India’s national flag was made viral amid the arrest of former ISKCON monk who is accused of desecrating the Bangladeshi flag.

The Interim Government formed in Bangladesh after the fall of Awami League government in August also raised the issue during Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s visit to Dhaka last week .

[The Fact Check analysis of the viral image was done and published by BOOM , and republished by ummid.com as part of the Shakti Collective.]

