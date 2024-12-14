Maharashtra cabinet expansion delayed further

The much awaited cabinet expansion of the newly formed government in Maharashtra has been delayed further

[(from L to R) Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar in a file photo.]

Mumbai: The much awaited cabinet expansion of the newly formed government in Maharashtra has been delayed further.

BJP leader and Nagpur South West MLA, Devendra Fadnavis, had taken oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra on December 05, 2024 .

Along with Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar of the NCP had taken oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Eknath Shinde was Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the erstwhile government that retained power in the state after winning the 2024 assembly elections .

Swearing-in of new ministers in Nagpur

As per the earlier reports, the cabinet expansion was planned for today i.e. Saturday December 14, 2024 in Mumbai.

It has however been delayed by a day and rescheduled to Sunday December 15, 2024.

Also, the swearing in ceremony of the new ministers will be held in Nagpur, instead of Mumbai, it is learnt.

The government sources said the cabinet expansion is being held on Sunday instead of Saturday for the convenience of the MLAs.

Infighting over portfolio distribution?

Reports however suggest that there is a heavy infighting between the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP – the three alliance partners, over the distribution of portfolios.

There are also reports that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called a meeting at his residence in New Delhi Friday to sort out the difference. Eknath Shinde however refused to turn up for the meeting, reports said.

As of now the three alliance partners have agreed on a 20+10+10 formula as per which the BJP will have 20 ministers whereas the NCP and Shiv Sena will have 10 ministers each.

Activities at Raj Bahvan in Nagpur however suggest that preparations are on for the swearing in ceremony of 30 ministers.

New Appointments in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis appointed Dr. Shrikar Pardeshi (IAS) as his Secretary, and Ashwini Bhide (IAS) as Principal Secretary.

Originally hailing from Pune, Shrikar Pardeshi was deputed to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) as Deputy Secretary in 2015.

On the other hand, Ashwini Bhide has been serving as the Managing Director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC). She however has been appointed as Principal Secretary to CM Devendra Fadnavis.

