DTE Maha Post SSC Diploma 2024 Round 1 Option Form - Direct Link

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 1: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) has started through its official website poly24.dtemaharashtra.gov.in from Friday July 26, 2024 CAP Round 1 Option Form filling and confirmation for admission in First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical Courses in different polytechnic courses for the year 2024-25.
Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra published Poly 2024 Final Merit List, Seat Matrix and Vacancies for CAP Round 1 for admission in Post SSC Diploma Thursday July 25, 2025.
According to the admission notification, Poly 24 CAP Round 1 Option Form Submission will start Friday July 26, 2024. Students should carefully study the vacant seats before filling college options.
1. Click here to go to the Admission website: poly24.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2. Log-in using ID and password.
3. Click on the relevant link to open the CAP Round 1 option form.
4. Fill the college option form, check properly and confirm your selection.
Candidates should note that they need to submit option and college preferences from July 26 to 29, 2024.
Following the submission of college options, DTE Maharashtra will publish on July 31, 2024 the Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I or round 1 allotment result.
The seat will be allotted to students based on the options and preferences submitted by the students and subject to seat availability and merit. They are hence requested to study seat matrix and vacancies carefully before proceeding for option submission.
Admission process for Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma in Maharashtra was started on May 29, 2024. Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma 2024 Provisional Merit List was published on July 20, 2024.
The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification.
DTE Maharashtra has also released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round ADMISSIONS 2023-24, 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group, Textiles and other streams.
DTE has started admission process of Post SSC Diploma admission for 2024-25 after the Class 10th (SSC) result is announced.
[The featured image used here is AI generated.]
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.