DTE Maha Post SSC Diploma 2024 Round 1 Option Form - Direct Link

Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has published Final Merit List, Seat Matrix and Vacancies for CAP Round 1 of admission in Post SSC Diploma courses for the year 2024-25

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 1: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) has started through its official website poly24.dtemaharashtra.gov.in from Friday July 26, 2024 CAP Round 1 Option Form filling and confirmation for admission in First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical Courses in different polytechnic courses for the year 2024-25.

Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra published Poly 2024 Final Merit List, Seat Matrix and Vacancies for CAP Round 1 for admission in Post SSC Diploma Thursday July 25, 2025.

According to the admission notification, Poly 24 CAP Round 1 Option Form Submission will start Friday July 26, 2024. Students should carefully study the vacant seats before filling college options.

CAP Round 1 Post SSC Diploma - Steps for Option Form Filling

1. Click here to go to the Admission website: poly24.dtemaharashtra.gov.in .

2. Log-in using ID and password.

3. Click on the relevant link to open the CAP Round 1 option form.

4. Fill the college option form, check properly and confirm your selection.

Candidates should note that they need to submit option and college preferences from July 26 to 29, 2024.

Following the submission of college options, DTE Maharashtra will publish on July 31, 2024 the Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I or round 1 allotment result.

The seat will be allotted to students based on the options and preferences submitted by the students and subject to seat availability and merit. They are hence requested to study seat matrix and vacancies carefully before proceeding for option submission.

Admission process for Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma in Maharashtra was started on May 29, 2024. Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma 2024 Provisional Merit List was published on July 20, 2024.

Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission 2024 - Important Dates

Online Registration: May 29 to July 18, 2024 (Last date originally fixed as July 25, later extended till July 09 and now till July 18.)

Display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 20, 2024

Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: July 21 to 23, 2024.

Display of the Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 25, 2024

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: July 25, 2024

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: July 26 to 29, 2024.

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: July 31, 2024

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round 2: August 07, 2024.

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC CAP Round 2024

The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification.

DTE Maharashtra has also released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round ADMISSIONS 2023-24, 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.

Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group, Textiles and other streams.

DTE has started admission process of Post SSC Diploma admission for 2024-25 after the Class 10th (SSC) result is announced.

