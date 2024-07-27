KEA UGNEET 2024: Application Edit Link Activated

Saturday July 27, 2024 7:06 PM , ummid.com News Network

Karnataka UGNEET 2024 Counselling: Candidates seeking admission in Medical, Dental, Ayurveda, Unani and Homoeopathy courses through Karnataka UGNEET 2024 can edit their application if they want using 'Application Edit Link; activated on the official website kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka UGNEET 2024 Counselling

Candidates participating in Karnataka Medical Counselling should note that the KEA conducts joint counselling for Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Medical, Unani, Ayurveda and other undergraduate courses for which a single application form under KCET 2024 or Karnataka UGCET 2024counselling is submitted.

However, the KEA had opened separate application link for candidates participating in UGNEET 2024 counselling on the requests made by students and their parents.

The online application through the KEA website was opened on May 27, 2024. The KEA had also published on its website Provisional Eligibility List.

The KEA has now activated the application edit link for the registered candidates. The candidates who think there is any error in their application can edit it using the given link.

Steps – UGNEET Application Edit

Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in Click on “UG Medical & Dental Online Application Edit Link” Enter ID, password and the captcha code and click on Log-in Click on the given link to edit application

Candidates participating in the admission counselling underway for the KCET 2024 Engineering, Pharmacy and other courses should note that the KEA has started option entry from July 23, 2024. The facility is available for seven days from the date of commencement.

The KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock result will be published three days after the last date of option entry. Following Mock allotment, KEA will publish actual result or KCET 2024 real allotment .

