MCC NEET UG 2024 Counselling Schedule released, Registration from Aug 14

Online Registration for MCC NEET UG 2024 Round 1 will start on Aug 14, 2024 whereas Choice Filling will start on Aug 16, 2024

Tuesday July 30, 2024 3:25 PM , ummid.com News Network

Medical Council Committee NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) under Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, has published on its official website mcc.nic.in the MCC NEET UG Counselling Schedule for the year 2024-25 (NEET UG 2024 Counselling Date and Time).

Accordingly, Online Registration for MCC NEET UG 2024 Round 1 will start on August 14, 2024 whereas Choice Filling will start on August 16, 2024.

The last date of registration and fee payment for NEET UG Round 1 Counselling is August 21, 2024 up to 12 noon server time, and the last date for choice filling and locking is August 20, 2024 up to 11:55 pm server time.

"Payment facility will be available up to 03:00 PM on August 21, 2024 as per Server Time", the Medical Council Committee MCC said.

MCC NEET UG 2024 Allotment Result

According to the schedule announced by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), processing of 1st Round seat allotments will be done from August 21 to 22, 2024.

"The results of MCC NEET UG 2024 Round 1 will be released on August 23, 2024", the MCC said.

Students will be required to report at their Medical/Dental colleges within seven days from August 24 to 29, 2024.

"The verification of seat matrix and vacant seats will be done from Aug 14 to 16, 2024", the MCC said.

The NEET UG 2024 counselling will take place for the allotment of approximately 1.10 lakh MBBS seats in around 710 medical colleges, and 21,000 BDS seats besides Ayush and nursing seats across India.

Candidates should note that the NEET UG 2024 counselling will be held as per the revised Merit List released by the NTA on Friday July 26, 2024.

The NTA had conducted medical entrance NEET UG 2024 on May 05, 2024 . The NTA declared the NEET UG 2024 result on June 04. It released the NEET UG 2024 Toppers List on June 06 consisting of a total of 67 candidates .

However, names of 06 toppers were removed from the NEET UG 2024 Merit List after the NTA annulled the grace marks accorded to them.

These 06 candidates were from the same centre in Haryana, and there inclusion in the merit list sparked a huge controversy, leading to a legal battle.

Besides cancelling the grace marks the NTA also announced re-exam for 1,563 medical aspirants .

The NTA released revised NEET UG 2024 result after a row over a Physics question. During the hearing on petition demanding re-exam of all candidates, the Supreme Court of India sought the help of IIT Delhi for the correct answer.

The answer to the controversial question given by IIT Delhi affected over 04 lakh candidates, including the 61 toppers.

Because of the legal helders, the medical counselling for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and other courses was delayed. The MCC however has now confirmed to counselling from Aug 14, 2024.

Following the release of the NEET UG Counselling schedule by the MCC today, respective counselling bodies in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states will now release the counselling schedule for the remaining 85% seats of state quota.

[The featured image used here and showing a medical student working on computer is generated by AI.]



