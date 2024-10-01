Solar Eclipse October 2, 2024 - Time and List of Cities, Countries to Watch

An Annular Solar Eclipse, which will virtually leave Sun looking like a 'Ring of Fire', will be witnessed on Wednesday Oct 2, 2024

Tuesday October 1, 2024 6:19 PM , ummid.com News Network

Annular Solar Eclipse 2024: An Annular Solar Eclipse, that will virtually leave Sun looking like a 'Ring of Fire' will be seen in different parts of the world on Wednesday October 2, 2024.

An annular eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth but does not completely cover the Sun, resulting in a striking "ring of fire" effect.

The October 2, 2024, annular solar eclipse will begin 11:43 a.m. EDT (1543 GMT), the first location to see the annular phase of the eclipse begin will be at 12:50 p.m. EDT (1650 GMT) and the first location to see the maximum eclipse will occur at 2:45 p.m. EDT (1845 GMT).

Wednesday's Solar Eclipse will be partial eclipse. This is also called as annular eclipse. This name comes from the Latin word for ring: Annulus.

To be precise, about 4.8% of the sun's width will show all around. The ring will shine with only one-tenth of the sun's normal total light, but this is less of a change than it sounds, since the eye adapts readily to changing light levels, according to space.com.

Start and End Time

First location to see the partial eclipse begin at 15:42:59 on 2 Oct. The full eclipse will begin at 16:50:38 on Oct 2, reach its maximum at 18:45:04 and end at 20:39:15 on Oct 2, 2024, according to timeanddate.com.

As per the India time, the annular solar eclipse will begin on October 2 at 7.12 pm IST and will conclude on October 3 at 3.17 am IST, and the entire eclipse will last slightly over six hours.

In Mexico, the partial Solar Eclipse will begin at 09:14 MST and will end at 11:14 MST. On the other hand, in USA the annular eclipse will begin at 06:10 HST and will be visible till 07:57 HST.

List of Countries and Cities to watch Solar Eclipse 2024

According to astronomers, the partial solar eclipse on Wednesday October 02, 2024 will be seen in Argentina at 15:57 CLST, Chile at 12:23 EASST, American Samoa 05:54 SST, Antarctica 15:58, Bolivia 15:21 BOT, Brazil 16:30 BRT, Fiji 05:34 FJT, French Polynesia 06:39 MART, Mexico 09:14 MST, New Zealand 06:29 NZDT, Paraguay 16:33 ART, Tonga 16:16 TOT, United States 06:10 HST, Uruguay 16:24 UYT and Wallis and Futuna 05:27 WFT.

The 2024 partial eclipse will not be visible in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia and other countries in Asia as the Sun will be eclipse in these countries after the sun set.

According to astronomers, the solar eclipse in these countrues will begin at 12.15 am (IST) on October 03, 2024.

As per the Sunnah of The Prophet, Muhammad, peace be upon him, Salat al-Kusuf (Eclipse Prayer) will be offered in the countries where the eclipse is visible.

There will not be any eclipse prayer in Makkah and other Saudi mosques as the astral phenomenon will not be visible in the Kingdom.

The next partial solar eclipse will be seen in February 2025. The last total solar eclipse was seen on April 08, 2024, and the next total solar eclipse will be visible on August 12, 2026.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.