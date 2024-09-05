IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi collaborates with Emirates' top universities

IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi Monday September 02, 2024 announced collaborations with United Arab Emirates’ top universities

Thursday September 5, 2024 0:54 AM , ummid.com News Network

Abu Dhabi: IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi Monday September 02, 2024 announced collaborations with United Arab Emirates’ top universities.

The IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi announced research and academic collaborations with Emirates’ top universities at its inaugural on Monday.

The IIT Delhi’ first offshore campus, was officially inaugurated on Monday September 02, 2024 and to make the day memorable the premier institution announced strategic partnership with prestigious higher education institutions based in the emirate including Khalifa University, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and Zayed University, according to WAM news agency.

The Union Ministry of Education in India and Abu Dhabi's Education and Knowledge Department (ADEK) had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi Campus in Abu Dhabi on July 15, 2023 .

The campus was inaugurated by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday.

IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi’s inaugural batch consisted of 52 students enrolled in the Bachelor’s degree programmes in Computer Science and Engineering as well as Energy Engineering.

These students were selected through JEE Advanced and the newly launched Combined Admission Entrance Test (CAET) for international students.

"Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, inaugurated the Abu Dhabi campus of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi) on Monday September 02, 2024.

"He also welcomed its first batch of Under Graduate (UG) students today, marking a historic milestone in international engineering education under the prestigious brand of IIT.

"The inaugural batch of 52 students will pursue B. Tech degrees in Computer Science and Engineering, and Energy Engineering", Indian Ministry of Education said.

About IITs

IITs are a chain of of premier institutions envisioned by India's first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

IIT Delhi is the second IIT to announce setting up an offshore campus after IIT Madras. Earlier, IIT Madras signed an MoU for setting up a campus in Tanzania's Zanzibar .

Back in 2020, there were talks of IIT Delhi opening a campus in Saudi Arabia .

There are also reports that IIT Kharagpur will open a campus in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.