First IIT Campus abroad is also first IIT to be led by a Woman

Chennai: IIT Madras had earlier in May this year had announced to establish its campus abroad in Zanzibar.
Zanzibar is one of the Indian Ocean islands. It is situated on the Swahili Coast, adjacent to Tanganyika (Mainland Tanzania). “Stone Town “in the capital Zanzibar City is a World Heritage Site.
IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus that will open in October 2023 is set to offer a wide ranging of courses.
“IIT Madras takes on Tanzania. IIT Zanzibar will open its doors in October 2023 with a batch of 50 undergraduate students and 20 master's students”, IIT Madras said.
For the first year, the institution will offer Data Science and Artificial Intelligence courses.
IIT international campus in Zanzibar Island off the east African mainland is planned as part of an educational partnership between India and Tanzania. India is also offering scholarships for citizens of Tanzania to study in various degree programmes at IIT Madras.
IIT Madras meanwhile has appointed Preeti Aghalyam, one of its alumni, as the Director of IIT Zanzibar, making it first IIT Campus to be led by a woman.
Preeti Aghalayam is an accomplished academic. She earned her BTech in Chemical Engineering from IIT Madras in 1995, followed by a PhD from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 2000.
She later joined IIT Madras as a Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering. She was recognised as one of the 75 Women in STEM by the Principal Scientific Adviser's office.
Before joining IIT Madras Aghalayam has also worked as IIT Bombay.
Following the announcement by IIT Madras to open campus in Zanzibar, IIT Guwahati and IIT Delhi too came up with a proposal to open their campuses abroad in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Talks are also on to open IIT Delhi Campus in Saudi Arabia.
IIT – Indian Institute of Technology, is a premium institution offering courses in technology. IIT was the brainchild of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, renowned freedom fighter and the youngest President of Indian National Congress who became India’s first Education Minister after the country acquired independence in August 1947.
