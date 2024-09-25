Renewed demands asking Saudi Arabia to remove “Kalima” from its flag



Vulgar display of Saudi Flag on the Kingdom’s National Day has sparked renewed demands to remove ‘Kalima Tayyaba’ from it.

Wednesday September 25, 2024 12:32 PM , ummid.com Social Media Desk

Saudi Arabia celebrates National Day every year on September 23 to commemorate the proclamation that renamed the Kingdom of Nejd and Hejaz as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932 through a royal decree by King Abdulaziz ibn Saud.

Till last year the Kingdom used to have a day’s off to celebrate the occasion. This year however the Kingdom announced 4-day paid holiday.

Viral videos and images shared online showed Saudi men and women, and also young boys and girls. celebrating their National Day with gaiety and remarkable enthusiasm.

Saudi youth who love rash driving are proudly sharing videos showing them on luxury SUVs, sometimes turning them ups and down before speeding up.

Why outrage?

However, what sparked anger are some videos wherein half naked young Saudi girls are seen roaming in open SUVs with Saudi National Flag.

In a particular video shared by some Arab social media influencers, four Saudis – two young men and two girls, are seen in an open roofless sedan car.

Two of them are seen sitting. The other youth is standing while the half naked girl is seen with the Saudi National Flag written with “Kalima Tayyaba” wrapped around her, and occasionally displaying her bare shoulders.

"Brothers in Saudi Arabia... Advice for the sake of Allah: Either change the flag and erase the word of monotheism from it so that it becomes consistent with your new orientations and entertainment parties, or ban its use in such occasions.

الأشقاء في #السعودية..نصيحة لوجه الله:إما أن تغيروا العلم وتمحوا منه كلمة التوحيد ليصبح منسجما مع توجهاتكم الجديدة وحفلات الترفيه،وإما أن تحظروا استخدامه في مثل هذه المناسبات،من حقكم أن تفعلوا بعلمكم وبلدكم ما تشاؤا،لكني كمسلمه لا أقبل أن تهان كلمة التوحيدواسم نبينا بهذا الشكل! pic.twitter.com/7RntBjnhRt — الهام عبدالله اليمني (@ElhamYemen3) September 22, 2024

"You have the right to do with your flag and your country whatever you want, but as a Muslim, I do not accept that the word of monotheism and the name of our Prophet be insulted in this way!" Arab influencer Elham Abdullah wrote on social media platform X while sharing the video.

The video has been viewed by more than 1.7 million people in two days, with many social media users endorsing the demand.

Sharing the same video on his social media account, Dr Abdullah Fahd Al-Nafisi - Professor of Political Science at Cambridge University who was born in Kuwait, reiterated the demand and asked the “Saudi siblings to change the flag and erase the word of monotheism from it.”

Green in color, the Saudi National Flag features a sword and Arabic inscription. The Arabic inscription on the Saudi flag is actually Kalimah or Shahadah – the Islamic creed, “There is no god but Allah; Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah.”

Not the first time

Similar demand to change the Saudi National flag was raised in March this year when Rumy al Qahtani – a local model, announced on Instagram that she will be participating in the 2024 Miss Universe Contest to be held in Mexico as Saudi Arabia’s official contestant.

While making this announcement, Rumy also shared her half naked images with Saudi National Flag wrapped around her.

Back in 2022, a massive outrage was reported from within the Kingdom and outside over the videos and photographs of some girls - including western dancers, carrying the Saudi Flag with Islamic creed written on it, dancing at music concerts held in Riyadh and Jeddah .

Suggestions to change the Saudi flag were also made ahead of the Football World Cup Qatar in 2022 after FIFA put on display the world cup kits showing footballs with flags of the participating countries, and Arabic inscription of Kalima in green background as seen in Saudi flag was on one of the footballs.

