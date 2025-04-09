GUJCET 2025 Result: When and Where to Check

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is releasing GUJCET 2025 Result on its official website gujcet.gseb.org

Wednesday April 9, 2025 10:09 AM , ummid.com News Network

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board had conducted GUJCET on December 31, 2024.

The board had released the GUJCET 2025 Provisional Answer Key on April 01, 2025. The GUJCET answer key, prepared by subject experts in Gujarati, Hindi and English mediums, were released for Mathematics (050), Physics (054), Chemistry (052), and Biology (056).

The Candidates who appeared in GUJCET this year were asked to challenge the answer key, and raise objections, if any, by April 05, 2025.

GUJCET 2025 Result Date

Candidates should note that the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will declare GUJCET 2025 result after analyzing all the objections raised on the provisional answer keys.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will release the GUJCET final answer key before publishing the result. The GUJCET result 2025 will be based on the final answer key.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has not officially confirmed any exact date and time to declare the Gujarat CET result.

Multiple media reports are claiming the GUJCET result of the current year could be announced today i.e. April 09, 2025. The board however is yet to confirm these reports.

But since the last date to raise objection to answer key has lapsed, the GUJCET result could be declared any moment.

How to check GUJCET 2025 Result

Go to the official website: gsebeservice.com

Click on the link marked as "GUJCET 2025 Result" under "News Highlights"

The result will open in PDF.

Download and Take a printout

GUJCET - Gujarat CET, is held every year for admission in engineering degree, and degree and diploma in pharmacy courses. The CET score, along with marks in 12th board exam, is used for admission in counselling.

The GUJCET Counselling schedule and other details will be published after the announcement of the entrance test result.

