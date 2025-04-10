‘Micromoon’: April 2025 Full Moon will be smallest

April 12, 2025 again brings a unique, if not rare, celestial even when the Full Moon will be the smallest of the year hence named ‘Micromoon’

Thursday April 10, 2025 0:18 AM , Science Desk

April 12, 2025 again brings a unique, if not rare, celestial even when the Full Moon will be the smallest of the year hence named ‘Micromoon’.

The Moon's orbit around Earth is oval shaped, not a perfect circle. This means that the Moon's distance from Earth is constantly changing. Sometimes its closest point to Earth coincides with the Full Moon, which is what's known as a Supermoon.

But this month, we get to see the opposite - a Micromoon. It will be the most distant, smallest full moon of the year, according to EarthSky.

The Full Moon on April 12, 2025, seen a day before the Moon reaches its apogee - the farthest point from Earth, on April 13 at 6:49 p.m. EDT because of which it is also called as "Apogee Full Moon".

Pink Moon

Unlike Supermoons, which appear slightly larger and brighter, this Micro Moon, will be a bit smaller and dimmer. However, the difference is minimal and barely noticeable to the naked eye.

In fact, the Moon often seems bigger when low on the horizon not because of its actual size, but due to perspective.

The Full Moon on April 2025 is also called "Pink Moon". But the Moon won’t actually appear pink. The term comes from Phlox subulata, a wildflower native to North America that blooms around this time of year. Known as “moss pink,” it inspired the name for April’s Full Moon.

In 2024, the Micro Moon was spotted on February 24/25 whereas in 2023 the smallest Moon, also known as "Snow Moon", was seen on February 05.



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.