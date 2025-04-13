Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Result 2025 - Direct Link to Check

The BSE Telangana conducted TS IPE Inter 1st Year Class 11 examinations from March 5 to 24, 2025 whereas TS IPE Inter 2nd Year Class 12 examinations were held from March 6 to March 25, 2025

Sunday April 13, 2025

Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result 2025: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is declaring soon on its official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in the result of the students who had appeared for TS Intermediate 1st (Class 11) and 2nd year (Class 12) 2025 examinations.

TS IPE 2025 Result Date, Time

The Telangana Board has not yet officially confirmed the exact date and time to announce the TS Inter Class XIth and XII results. It, however, declares the board exam results a day or two after AP IPE results are announced.

Andhra Class 11th and 12th results were declared on April 12, 2025. Accordingly, the Telangana board should also declare the IPE 1st and 2nd results in a day or two.

Steps to check TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2025

Click here to go to official website: "tsbie.cgg.gov.in" Click on the tab 1st Year General Results, 1st Year Vocational Results 2025, 2nd Year General Results 2025 or 2nd Year Vocational Results 2025 as per your choice. Enter Exam Seat No and Password. Click on Check Result.

TS Inter result 2025 can also be checked on results.cgg.gov.in.

An estimated 9,96,971 students from different districts of Telangana had appeared in the TS Inter 1st and 2nd years exams 2025.

Along with the result, the TS board will also publish detailed data and result analysis, details of district toppers, gender and caste wise results and pass percentage of aided and unaided colleges.

TS Inter Previous Year Pass Percentage

TS Inter 1st year exams in 2024 were held from February 28 to March 18, 2024, and the 2nd year exams from February 29 to March 19, 2024. The result was announced on April 24, 2024 when the overall pass percentage in TS inter 1st year was 60.01%, while it was 64.19% in the TS inter 2nd year exams 2024.

The TSBIE Inter 2025 results in 2023 were declared on May 09, 2023 when the board registered overall pass percentage of 63.85% in Inter 1st and 67.26% in Inter 2nd year exams.

The Telangana board had recorded 63.32% pass percentage in Inter 1st year in 2022. In 2022 Inter 2nd year, a total of 67.16% pass percentage was recorded in Telangana.

