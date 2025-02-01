Zakia Jafri, A Symbol of Resistance, Passes Away

Zakia Jafri, wife of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri - the Legal Crusader who became a Symbol of Resistance, died at her residence in Ahmedabad Saturday February 01, 2025

Saturday February 1, 2025

Mumbai: Zakia Jafri, wife of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri - the Legal Crusader who became a Symbol of Resistance, died at her residence in Ahmedabad Saturday February 01, 2025.

Zakia Jafri was 86.

Zakia Jafri is survived by daughter Nishrin and son Tanveer. "Mom passed away at around 11:30 AM", she told media.

Zakia Jafri’s sad demise was later shared with the world by Rights Activist, Journalist and Author, Teesta Setalvad.

“Zakia Appa a compassionate leader of the Human Rights Community passed away just 30 minutes ago!” Teesta Setalvad wrote on her X account around 01:30 PM Saturday.

“Her visionary presence will be missed by d nation family friends & world! Rest in Power and Peace Zakia appa!” Teesta wrote while condoling Zakia Jafri’s death.

Zakia Jafri’s husband Ehsan Jafri was a freedom fighter and Member of Parliament.

Ehsan Jafri and his family had provided shelter to dozens of Muslim families at their Gulbarg Society in Ahmedabad during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

But, the society , considered to be a safe haven because of Jafri family's stature, too was targeted by the rioters who burnt alive and killed at least 68, including Ehsan Jafri.

Zakia Jafri later fought a long legal battle to seek justice for the 2002 Gujarat riot victims. She had also challenged the SIT clean chit given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was Chief Minister Gujarat, during the riots.

During the long legal battle she was threatened and later cajoled by different means and tactics. She however remained firm.

Zakia Jafri is likely to be laid to rest beside her husband in Ahmedabad.

Condolences pour in

Meanwhile, condolences are pouring in from different circles after the demise of Zakia Jafri.

"Zakia Jafri, widow of former parliamentarian Ehsan Jafri, who was killed by a Hindutva mob in the 2002 Gujarat genocide, Zakia Jafri Survived in genocide and become the relentless voice of Justice", Noor Mahvish, a lawyer, wrote on X.

"Zakia Jafri . A life time of a fight for justice 23 years out of the 85 she spent on this earth ,waiting for justice for the killing of her husband along with the people they tried to protect inside Gulberg Society in Gujarat 2002", a social media user, who identifies her as Realm of Bohemia, wrote.

"Brave and fearless, she fought for Justice till the end", an activist wrote.

"She left this world fighting for justice and showing the whole world how to never give up", Razia Pathan, an activist, wrote.

