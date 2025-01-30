Stampede in Maha Kumbh; 30 killed, 60 injured

At least 30 people have been killed and 60 others were injured in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, a top Police official said talking to reporters Wednesday Januaruy 29, 2025

Thursday January 30, 2025 1:19 AM , ummid.com News Network

Prayagraj: At least 30 people have been killed and 60 others were injured in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, a top Police officials said talking to reporters Wednesday Januaruy 29, 2025.

The top Police official, who oversees the security arrangement at the Hindu religious gathering, also said 60 others were injured and a number of them have been admitted in a local hospital.

"A total of 30 people have died in the stampede that took place at the Mahakumbh at Prayagraj. Twenty-five bodies have been identified. The remaining five are yet to be identified," Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vaibhav Krishna said.

Among the deceased, 04 are from Karnataka, 01 each from Assam and Gujarat, the DIG said, adding that 36 people were being treated at a local medical college.

The pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh broke out after many pilgrims jostled for space to take a "holy dip" on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, considered one of the most auspicious days.

The Hindu saints and dharam gurus later appealed pilgrims to maintain patience and advised them not to rush for a specific place.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.